Town of Campbell asking residents to plug basement floor drains

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Campbell is asking residents to plug their basement floor drains.

A media release from the Town of Campbell is asking this of all residents but especially those in low lying flood prone areas.

The media release from the Town of Campbell states, “This can be easily accomplished by using a sandbag to cover your floor drain in the lowest level of your home. Sand and sand bags are available at Town Hall for this purpose. Our sanitary sewer system is designed to handle a limited amount of what the Town produces on a high-volume day. When water outside of the sealed sewer system is introduced due to the infiltration of flood waters, the system can no longer handle the volume of water/sewage that is pumped to La Crosse’s treatment facility. When this occurs, the pumps in our lift stations can no longer keep up and we are forced to pump the excess sewer to the street, storm water system and recreational waters.”

