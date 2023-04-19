Police: Tuesday’s Gun shots and shelter in place related to on-going investigation into missing father, son from Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE 12:00 PM: We now know more information about what led to a shelter in place warning Tuesday in parts of Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety says the incident which started around 4:45 Tuesday night is related to the ongoing investigation into a missing father and son from Mankato.

Law enforcement says it was checking on a suspect in the case before they fled on foot. The suspect then allegedly shot at the pursuing officer, who was not injured, before entering an apartment building.

The shelter in place near Hilltop Lane is no longer necessary. However, the immediate area should be avoided.

A police presence remains on the 2200 Marwood Drive block of Mankato, but Public Safety says there is no active threat to the public, all while a safe resolution is negotiated. Again, residents are still asked to stay away from the area despite a shelter-in-place order being lifted.

There will continue to be a law enforcement presence in the area until the situation is fully resolved. Mankato Area Public Schools officials have announced all schools will open at their normal time today, after events were canceled last night.

While the active situation is reportedly in connection with the missing child and father, no details have been released as to what that connection is exactly.

Authorities say 29-year-old Walter Brown left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with his 2-year-old son Koran Kory Brown after an altercation with the child’s mother on or around March 23.

The incident was reported to authorities on March 29th. On April 4th, felony charges were filed against Walter Brown in relation to the incident.

Those charges include violating a no contact order within ten years of prior convictions, as well as depriving parental custody by refusing to return a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Walter Brown following the alleged altercation.

We reached out to Mankato Public Safety and as of 11:30 Tuesday morning, they said no further information will be released at this time.

6:30 AM UPDATE: The city of Mankato says residents of the Hilltop Lane area no longer need to shelter in place but are asking people to avoid the area.

Around 5:45 Tuesday, authorities asked those living in the area of Hilltop Lane to shelter in place after a report of shots fired.

The city says people should avoid the area as there will still be a law enforcement presence until the situation is fully resolved.

ORIGINAL STORY: The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place.

This comes after the city says shots were fired in the area of Hilltop Lane and residents should shelter in place.

On social media, the city says the area has been further defined and residents are asked to stay out of or to shelter in place at Hoffman Road and Victory Drive and Victory Drive and Marwood Drive (surrounding the Hilltop Lane area). Authorities have yet to release any official statement.

All Tuesday evening events at Mankato East High School were canceled due to the disturbance.

