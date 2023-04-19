Waves of showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday with unseasonably cold air sticking around

After steady rainfall overspread much of Western Wisconsin this morning, a break developed this afternoon with clouds and some filtered sunshine in spots. Rainfall amounts ranged from a quarter to a half inch throughout the area. We will be adding to those totals tonight as a low pressure system lifts into Iowa overnight with a leading warm front expected to stall out south of us. More waves of showers and thunderstorms will build into the area with the potential for an isolated strong to severe storm south of the I-90 corridor. Should these materialize, the main threats would be large size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Breezy winds will continue from the east as temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s, then slowly rise with a push of warmer air lifting from the south. As our storm slides into the state tomorrow, we’ll see more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with breezy winds shifting from the east to the west. Temperatures will continue rising through the morning, reaching our high in the mid-50s, and even low 60s in some of our southern counties around the early afternoon before we slowly drop from there with the passage of a trailing cold front.

Our storm moves into Wisconsin with more rain and storms expected Thursday (WEAU)

Lingering showers can’t be ruled out tomorrow night as our surface low departs, while a deep trough settles into the area. Additional rainfall amounts through Friday morning will add up to another half inch to inch and a half across the area; locally higher amounts up to two inches can’t be ruled out. With the trough sitting overhead Friday, we’ll have another opportunity to see on and off showers with cloud cover sticking around. After temperatures rise into the mid-40s to close out the week, most places will struggle to reach the low 40s Saturday with colder air working in as the large upper trough continues its hold over the region, while winds shift to the northwest. Sunday will bring much of the same weather, but we should stay dry with afternoon highs remaining well below average in the mid-40s. By early next week, temperatures will finally start to warm a bit closer to normal in the 50s with the upper trough exiting to the east. For now, it looks like the quiet weather will stick around with intervals of clouds and sunshine in store.

