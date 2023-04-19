What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence has a lot going on this spring, and its already gearing up for season 6.

Thursday, April 27-Humbird

Sunday, May 14-Iris Dement

Monday, May 15-Larry McCray

Season 6 memberships are now on sale with flexible monthly payments.

Season fully announces in early June.

Director of Development at the Pablo Center, Monica Frederick, talks about upcoming performances and a tease to season 6.

