What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence has a lot going on this spring, and its already gearing up for season 6.
Thursday, April 27-Humbird
Sunday, May 14-Iris Dement
Monday, May 15-Larry McCray
Season 6 memberships are now on sale with flexible monthly payments.
Season fully announces in early June.
Director of Development at the Pablo Center, Monica Frederick, talks about upcoming performances and a tease to season 6.
