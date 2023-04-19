Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drill moved to Friday

Due to the threat for severe thunderstorms in southern Wisconsin, Wisconsin Emergency Management has moved the drill back one day.
Tornado siren in Reservoir Park in Wausau.
Tornado siren in Reservoir Park in Wausau.(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The statewide tornado drill planned for Thursday, April 20, 2023, will be postponed a day, to Friday, April 21, 2023. The date change is due to the potential for severe weather in southern Wisconsin on Thursday morning throughout the afternoon.

The change in dates, will NOT affect the original tornado drill times, which are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. During the tests, The National Weather Service will conduct the NOAA Weather Radio tests, which will trigger the alerts on any weather radio device that is active and awaiting severe weather warnings.

Wisconsin Emergency Management made the change on dates, to prevent confusion that would happen should the National Weather Service actually need to issue a real severe weather alert Thursday.

Should a threat for severe weather return Friday, then the statewide drills would be canceled altogether for this season.

Click here- to download our WSAW First Alert Weather App for your smartphones today, as this will keep you informed of any and all severe weather events that may happen near your area throughout the seasons.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car

Latest News

David A. Pearson, 35, is charged in a homicide investigation. A 33-year-old man was found dead...
Man sentenced for 2021 Houska Park death in La Crosse
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
50 Years of the Norske Nook
50 Years of the Norske Nook
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
A view from the drone of Hazeltine's prom proposal
Rock County teen gets creative with farm field prom proposal