Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drill moved to Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The statewide tornado drill planned for Thursday, April 20, 2023, will be postponed a day, to Friday, April 21, 2023. The date change is due to the potential for severe weather in southern Wisconsin on Thursday morning throughout the afternoon.

The change in dates, will NOT affect the original tornado drill times, which are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. During the tests, The National Weather Service will conduct the NOAA Weather Radio tests, which will trigger the alerts on any weather radio device that is active and awaiting severe weather warnings.

Wisconsin Emergency Management made the change on dates, to prevent confusion that would happen should the National Weather Service actually need to issue a real severe weather alert Thursday.

Should a threat for severe weather return Friday, then the statewide drills would be canceled altogether for this season.

Click here- to download our WSAW First Alert Weather App for your smartphones today, as this will keep you informed of any and all severe weather events that may happen near your area throughout the seasons.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.