50 years of the Norske Nook

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - One restaurant in Trempealeau County known for its desserts is hitting a big milestone. For a half century, the Norske Nook has been providing pies and more to the surrounding community.

“I had a lot of fun and I kept on rolling pie crust,” Helen Myhre, the founder of the Norske Nook, said.

The Norske Nook has been a staple in Osseo serving food, and most importantly pie, since 1973.

“You got to like it if you’re happy with it, and I was,” Myhre said.

The restaurant started with Myhre, who said she spent day after day working on the popular desserts.

“I think, you know, we sold many meringue pies and, of course, sour cream raisin was very popular,” Myhre said. “I didn’t like raisins.”

The love for the pie only grew, with people from across the world looking for a slice.

“I had calls from Hawaii,” Myhre said. “I had calls and sent pies to Spain and Chicago, they’d call up.”

A legacy of pies still standing 50 years later.

“We make our dough from scratch,” Stacy Campbell, co-owner of the Norske Nook, said. “We weigh it out, we puck it, we roll it, we dig it, we crimp it, we bake it, we fill it, we line it.”

It’s the magic behind the restaurant.

“We’ve got some great bakers back there that work really hard,” Kaye Rhody, co-owner of the Norske Nook said.

“You come in here, you’re gonna find a pie, whether you’re a chocoholic with death by chocolate or the staple of apple, and get the variation of apple lingonberry, apple cream cheese,” Campbell said.

All starting with one Osseo native a half century ago.

“I just told Helen, I said we got some pretty big shoes to fill and I don’t want to disappoint them and I want to continue on and keep going to change with the times,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she’s hopeful for the years to come, and grateful to the people who helped the restaurant get to where it is now.

“It’s not just the internal that’s made us,” Campbell said. “It’s everybody on the outside too that comes in and they’re buying our pies.”

Since the founding of the original Norske Nook in Osseo, the restaurant expanded across the state with restaurants in Rice Lake and Deforest, each selling the famous pies.

