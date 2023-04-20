52nd Annual Harmony Show

By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County Barbershoppers present the 52nd Annual Harmony show Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Colfax High School.

This year’s theme is “Strike up the Band” with songs like “76 Trombones”, “Mac Namara”s Band”, “Alexander”s Ragtime Band”, “Lida Rose”, “Sam, the Old Accordian Man”, and much more.

The Dunn County " Northern Lights” Chorus and local Quartets, with twenty men on stage, will highlight the first half of the Show with two Top Quality entertaining District Champion Quartets- The Gentlemen and First Ave. featured on the second half of the Show.

Tickets are- Adults - $ 10 in advance at our ticket outlets, $12 at the Door- Children/Students ( under 18) are $3

All seats are general Admission- doors open at 6:15.

Dunn County Barbershoppers

