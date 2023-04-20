EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give a Sunshine Award to Arrin Richter. Mrs. Richter is a very compassionate first-grade teacher for the School District of Ladysmith. She is always personable with all the children she teaches and it really shows. My daughter is excited to go to school every day and it is mostly due to her amazing teacher. She brings sunshine to all her students.

Tara Tom

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.