Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival being held at the Pablo on April 23rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski is sponsoring the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival to help raise funds for the team.

The film festival is on Sunday, April 23rd at 2 pm and is being held at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

General admission tickets are $20, $15 for youth younger than 16, and $5 for UW-Eau Claire students. For more information, click here.

