Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival being held at the Pablo on April 23rd
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski is sponsoring the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival to help raise funds for the team.
The film festival is on Sunday, April 23rd at 2 pm and is being held at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.
General admission tickets are $20, $15 for youth younger than 16, and $5 for UW-Eau Claire students. For more information, click here.
