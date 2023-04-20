CHELSALYN KLATT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Chelsea Klatt is one of the most giving people I have ever met. She volunteers all year long as an accountant for the non-profit “Vets Fighting 4 Vets.” Above that, she has been a foster parent in the adoption process of three kids for six years. She has worked tirelessly to give these kids a better life and keep them safe. Even through years of stress and heartbreak, she keeps going. She is a single mom and an amazing mom. Chelsea truly deserves to be recognized for her outpouring of goodness with the Sunshine Award.

Liz Falkner

