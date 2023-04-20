CHELSALYN KLATT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Chelsea Klatt is one of the most giving people I have ever met. She volunteers all year long as an accountant for the non-profit “Vets Fighting 4 Vets.” Above that, she has been a foster parent in the adoption process of three kids for six years. She has worked tirelessly to give these kids a better life and keep them safe. Even through years of stress and heartbreak, she keeps going. She is a single mom and an amazing mom. Chelsea truly deserves to be recognized for her outpouring of goodness with the Sunshine Award.

Liz Falkner

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car

Latest News

ROBERTA PABICH
DEIDRA BARRICKMAN
SCOTT BARTH
CHRIS HALENKA