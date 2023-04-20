CHRIS HALENKA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Happy Red Hatters of Stanley/Thorp would like to say “Thank you” to Chris Halenka in the grandest way we can, with a Sunshine Award. Chris is a man who will go out of his way to make an event special. He and his staff are so friendly and kind and they try to make your ideas for an event happen. Chris is a very busy guy but when he does an event for you, he is all in. Thank you, Chris and staff, from the bottom of our hearts.

Linda Barth

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car