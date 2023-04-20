EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Happy Red Hatters of Stanley/Thorp would like to say “Thank you” to Chris Halenka in the grandest way we can, with a Sunshine Award. Chris is a man who will go out of his way to make an event special. He and his staff are so friendly and kind and they try to make your ideas for an event happen. Chris is a very busy guy but when he does an event for you, he is all in. Thank you, Chris and staff, from the bottom of our hearts.

Linda Barth

