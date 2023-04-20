City of Eau Claire gives Chippewa River update Thursday

CHIPPEWA RIVER
CHIPPEWA RIVER(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is providing a Chippewa River update Friday.

A media release from the City of Eau Claire states, “At 12 p.m. the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 770 feet, which is approximately three feet below flood stage. While the river has dropped several feet since Saturday, recent and forecasted precipitation will cause the river level to rise, cresting again at just over 773 feet on Saturday, April 22.”

Additional information, including closures that remain in place, is available on the City of Eau Claire’s website HERE.

