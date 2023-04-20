DEIDRA BARRICKMAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Deidra Barrickman for the Sunshine Award. Deidra, as manager of the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers’ Market, is instrumental in our city and to its incredible market. She works selflessly and diligently to make sure Eau Claire is represented with the finest assortment of vendors and a wide variety of quality organic products. Our city is extremely fortunate that Deidra shares her passion for our market with us. She is amazing.

Cheryl Radloff

