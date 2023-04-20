Evers promotes efforts to protect Wisconsin’s waters

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers continues to make stops around the state highlighting his proposed budget.

Thursday afternoon he visited Breezy Haven Farms west of Bloomer. In celebration of Earth Week, Evers toured the farm while talking about his clean water and watershed protection efforts.

He says these initiatives would invest in farmers who are committed to protecting Wisconsin’s watersheds to maintain the environmental sustainability of farming in the state.

“Investing in these farmer led groups that are working on keeping their water clean and doing the best they can with practices like cover crops. We have to continue to provide resources for them to do it. It’s not cheap, but they’re there. They’re making some really significant progress,” Evers said.

Evers’ initiatives would also improve access to safe clean drinking water by addressing contaminants like PFAS and nitrates.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.