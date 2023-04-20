Former AG Eric Holder to deliver UW commencement speech

UW-Madison campus
UW-Madison campus(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Attorney General Eric Holder is set to give the spring commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the university announced Wednesday.

Holder will give the address during the spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium on May 13.

He served as attorney general from February 2009 to April 2015, and was the first Black person to hold the office.

Holder was the keynote speaker for the 2016 UW Law School hooding ceremony. His daughter, Brooke, graduated from UW-Madison in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in history.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car

Latest News

A standoff between a suspect and authorities in Mankato has been going on for 39 hours.
UPDATE: Standoff in Mankato continues after more than 39 hours
The film festival is helping to raise funds for the Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski team
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival being held at the Pablo on April 23rd
BANFF
BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival (4/20/23)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/20/23)