Man sentenced for 2021 Houska Park death in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is sentenced after being found guilty of homicide in the death of a man at Houska Park in June 2021.

Online court records show 36-year-old David Pearson was sentenced to 4.5 years of initial confinement in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Pearson will get 720 days credit for time served, and was also sentenced to 5 years of extended supervision.

A criminal complaint says Pearson was accused of stabbing 33-year-old Cameron Baker at Houska Park on the night of June 28, 2021.

First responders discovered a one-inch knife wound on Baker’s chest, and multiple witnesses confirmed there was an altercation between the two men.

Pearson was found guilty after pleading no contest to a homicide charge in January.

