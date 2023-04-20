Man sentenced for 2021 Houska Park death in La Crosse

David A. Pearson, 35, is charged in a homicide investigation. A 33-year-old man was found dead...
David A. Pearson, 35, is charged in a homicide investigation. A 33-year-old man was found dead at Houska Park in La Crosse on June 28, 2021. Pearson was 34 at the time of the incident.(La Crosse Police Dept.)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is sentenced after being found guilty of homicide in the death of a man at Houska Park in June 2021.

Online court records show 36-year-old David Pearson was sentenced to 4.5 years of initial confinement in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Pearson will get 720 days credit for time served, and was also sentenced to 5 years of extended supervision.

A criminal complaint says Pearson was accused of stabbing 33-year-old Cameron Baker at Houska Park on the night of June 28, 2021.

First responders discovered a one-inch knife wound on Baker’s chest, and multiple witnesses confirmed there was an altercation between the two men.

Pearson was found guilty after pleading no contest to a homicide charge in January.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
50 Years of the Norske Nook
50 Years of the Norske Nook
A view from the drone of Hazeltine's prom proposal
Rock County teen gets creative with farm field prom proposal
The Norske Nook has been a staple in Osseo since 1973.
50 years of the Norske Nook