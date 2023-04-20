Menomonie man accused of showing knife, threatening couple in Walmart parking lot

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man is accused of showing a knife and threatening a couple in the Menomonie Walmart parking lot.

A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Tanner Marion is facing charges of threat to a law enforcement officer, repeater and disorderly conduct, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, it was reported there was a man with a knife threatening another man who had him at gun point at 180 Cedar Falls Road. or Walmart. Dispatch contacted Walmart and placed them on a lock down until the situation was resolved.

The criminal complaint says that Marion and another person identified as Jonathon Oaks were outside of a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Oaks told authorities he had driven to Walmart with Marian. Oaks said he had went inside Walmart to see if he could get his taxes done. Oaks said he was told he could not get his taxes done, as the tax people said it was too late. Oaks said he went back outside to his vehicle which Marion was still in. Oaks said Marion started to freak out and told him a guy was looking at him funny. Oaks said Marion opened the center console and grabbed a knife which was inside and exited the vehicle. Oaks said Marion then proceeded to walk up to the vehicle parked behind him with the knife. Oaks said Marion went up to the driver’s door of the car, and then went around the car with the knife.

One of the two victims reports Marion ran up to the side of their vehicle and began tapping a knife on the window.

According to the criminal complaint, Marion was arrested for terroristic threats as he caused a lock down of Walmart as well as clear and present fear for both two victims as they both said they were terrified. Marion was also charged with disorderly conduct, and threats to law enforcement as when he was at the Jail he told an officer he would kill him. Marion is also a convicted felon and was in possession of a concealed knife which was presented as a dangerous weapon.

The criminal complaint says officers with the West Central Drug Task Force who were on scene said a methamphetamine bubble had been found in a garbage that Oaks had been at. Authorities searched the vehicle yielding another methamphetamine bubble which was unused. Marion’s folding knife was turned over to authorities, but Walmart staff confirmed Oaks had been at the garbage prior to authorities’ arrival. A suspected THC vape was found in a backpack.

A court hearing for Marion is scheduled for April 25, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.