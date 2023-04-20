Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

By The Associated Press
Apr. 20, 2023
(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

