Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway

By Heather Poltrock and Dominique O'Neill
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - “I have a bobcat in my car,” is likely the last thing a dispatcher in Portage County ever expected to hear in their career, but it indeed came from a legitimate call for help Tuesday evening.

The driver said they didn’t see anything, but heard the vehicle strike something. Assuming it was road debris, they got out of the vehicle to take a closer look. Little did they know when they pulled off on the side of the road, they would find a bobcat hanging out in their front bumper.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said three deputies responded to the location to investigate.

“As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle. My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman,” Sheriff Lukas explained.

Once they had a team and at least somewhat of a plan in place they jumped into action. Sheriff Lukas said once they got the big cat in the bed of the truck, they drove the bobcat back to the area where it got stuck in the vehicle and released it.

Sheriff Lukas and the rest of the team were glad the bobcat was still in good shape to be returned to the wild in case the animal has young ones to tend to.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car

Latest News

David A. Pearson, 35, is charged in a homicide investigation. A 33-year-old man was found dead...
Man sentenced for 2021 Houska Park death in La Crosse
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
50 Years of the Norske Nook
50 Years of the Norske Nook
A view from the drone of Hazeltine's prom proposal
Rock County teen gets creative with farm field prom proposal