ROBERTA PABICH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Roberta Pabich the Sunshine Award. She is giving, she’s caring, she’s hardworking…she’s Roberta. She not only takes care of the developmentally disabled population since 1981, but she truly cares and considers them and her employees her family. She is patient, empathetic, and makes the best choices for everyone involved. She defines what it is to be ethical, loving, and kind. She cares deeply for her clients, employees, and her family. She is loved. I could go on forever as she is one of the good ones.

Leann Schiller

