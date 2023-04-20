SCOTT BARTH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This Sunshine Award nomination is for Scott Barth and comes on behalf of his four kids. We grew up watching an example of what hard work and giving to others looks like. As dairy manager of Thorp SuperValu, to now general manager, we’ve watched him excel and achieve so much, all while making a positive impact along the way. From working extra hours, coming in on his days off, helping all customers to the best of his ability and making the store, and in turn, Thorp, a better place. We are so proud of everything you do and of your recent promotion. We can’t think of anyone more deserving. Congratulations, Dad, we love you.

Melissa Barth

