Staying colder than average through this weekend with a few more chances for precipitation

It was a dreary day with cloud cover and more rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving across the area as our storm system slowly lifted into Wisconsin with a warm front positioned to the south. This led to quite a contrast in temperatures as areas along and north of I-94 stayed in the cooler 30s and 40s, while southern parts of the state pushed into the 60s and 70s. As for rainfall, many locations picked up an additional half inch to inch and a half with locally higher amounts. Low pressure will linger over the arrowhead of Minnesota tonight, keeping clouds around in our northern counties while clearing looks to take place from the Chippewa Valley to points south. Winds will remain breezy from the west and southwest with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. After starting out with sunshine early tomorrow morning, clouds will be quick to fill back in as a large upper trough settles overhead. This will keep the colder weather around as temperatures are only forecast to reach the low 40s with sporadic rain and wet snow showers possible throughout the day as winds stay breezy with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Staying unseasonably cold Friday with more shower chances as a trough settles in (WEAU)

You’ll need a jacket for any outdoor plans this weekend as the upper trough lingers overhead with more unseasonably cold air. Highs Saturday are likely to struggle climbing out of the upper 30s with another chance for rain and wet snow showers under cloudy skies. Meanwhile on Sunday, a few more peeks of sunshine are possible with high pressure to the west, but temperatures will only make it into the mid-40s. Looking ahead to next week, our weather pattern will stay rather tranquil with the main storm track situated to our south. There may be a few upper-level disturbances that bring isolated precipitation chances, otherwise we’ll have intervals of sun and clouds. The good news is our temperatures will begin to moderate somewhat as our large trough becomes elongated to the east as it slowly pulls away. This will allow us to warm back into the 50s with the potential to be right around average by late week. Confidence is growing that the rest of April, and perhaps the first few days of May will bring a continuation of below normal weather. Until we see a major change in the upper-level pattern, this is unfortunately likely to be the case.

