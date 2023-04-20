Therapy group helps those with Parkinson’s disease

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a disease that effects 10 million people worldwide. Early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include body tremors, stiff muscles, and difficulty walking, while cognitive decline is common in later stages.

Health experts say Parkinson’s disease can arise from various genetic and environmental factors, but its causes are mostly unknown. Jamie Right is a nurse with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital who has helped run a support group for those with Parkinson’s for the last ten years. The support group is an opportunity for those with the disease to share their experiences and learn about local resources in the community.

“From when I started with this group 12 years ago to now. The amount of resources and things local to us is substantially different. It’s great to see that there’s been so much focus and resources now available,” Jamie Right, HSHS Sacred Heart RN, said.

The Parkinson’s therapy group meets weekly on Thursday afternoons at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. It is free for anyone who would like to join.

