TINY TREE ACADEMY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Tiny Tree Academy for the Sunshine Award. This daycare has been a blessing to our daughter. She is excited to go to her “work” every morning. The teachers are so hands on in every aspect. They greet us with a smile and excitement every morning. It’s a great way to start everyone’s day. They definitely bring sunshine into our lives.

Amy Weisser

JOSEPH STONKEY