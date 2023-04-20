EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Tiny Tree Academy for the Sunshine Award. This daycare has been a blessing to our daughter. She is excited to go to her “work” every morning. The teachers are so hands on in every aspect. They greet us with a smile and excitement every morning. It’s a great way to start everyone’s day. They definitely bring sunshine into our lives.

Amy Weisser

