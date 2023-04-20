EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tom Larson for the Sunshine Award. Since purchasing a building, a reclaimed tavern in Stanley, a couple of short years ago, Tom has instantly had a huge impact on his community. He not only founded an Independence Day celebration but has funded the vast majority of it from his own pocket with the help of a few sponsors. This community hasn’t had a celebration like this in many years. This celebration has inflatables for kids, vendors, live music, bean bag tournaments, kid’s games, and fantastic fireworks displays. Also, Tom fronts the money to give away free meals to families at this festival. Yes, they’re free. So that families that other wise couldn’t afford to take their kids to an event and have a meal there can enjoy it without stressing about how to pay for it…hot dogs, chips, bottles of water, all free to over one thousand people. Tom has put so much work, time, and energy into this community through his celebration that it’s inspiring us to want to help make this a better place to live. Not only does Tom do this for this celebration, but every day it seems you hear of Tom and his team donating to benefits or community causes to better their community. Some of the causes are Special Olympics, the American Heart Association, etc. Tom is always there to lend a hand to everyone in need and that doesn’t go unnoticed. I will forever be grateful for his contributions to this community.

Joe Karlen

