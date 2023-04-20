WAGNER TAILS: Kenzie

WAGNER TAILS: KENZIE
WAGNER TAILS: KENZIE(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A tortoiseshell cat with what’s described as a tort-itude is available for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Kenzie is five years old and nine pounds.

A typical day for Kenzie includes greeting everyone in the morning to request pets and to have the drinking fountain turned on. Then she’s ready to be fed her breakfast.

After eating, Kenzie enjoys a long nap in the sun. Once she’s well rested, it’s time to play.

She ends her day letting the other cats at ECCHA know she’s queen of the shelter.

If you’re looking for a spunky cat, to rule over your house, look no further than Kenzie! Click HERE for the adoption application.

