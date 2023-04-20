Wisconsin unemployment hits record low

Wisconsin records record low unemployment in March 2023, DWD data show.
Wisconsin records record low unemployment in March 2023, DWD data show.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The fourth straight dip in Wisconsin’s state unemployment rate dropped the number to a new record low and the situation is creating pressure on would-be employers, the state’s labor agency reported.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development released its latest employment statistics which saw the seasonally adjusted rate fall two-tenths of a point to 2.5%. The decrease was precipitated by a record low 76,600 people who were unemployed in Wisconsin, according to the DWD.

Total non-farm jobs sit just below three million after more than 41,000 jobs were added in the past year. The seasonally adjusted 2,997,700 jobs reported in March, pushed the state past where it stood on the eve of the pandemic, topping the January 2020 figure by 3,900 jobs.

DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the record employment means employers are going to have to react to hire and keep their workers.

“[T]o attract and retain the additional talent our employers need, we need to further tap underutilized talent pools and adopt competitive approaches like paid family and medical leave,” she explained.

Pechacek credited Gov. Tony Evers’ Workforce Solutions with helping to push down the unemployment rate connecting people looking for work to employers looking to hire. She also argued the state’s recent economic performance means the state needs to tear down employment barriers, spend money to innovate, and look toward creating green jobs.

