2023 Leadership Dinner to support the Boy Scouts of America Chippewa Valley Council on May 4th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2023 Leadership Dinner to support the Boy Scouts of America Chippewa Valley Council will be held Thursday, May 4th at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Scout Executive/CEO Tim Molepske appeared on Hello Wisconsin Friday morning to talk about the upcoming event.

Proceeds from the Leadership Dinner support Scouting activities in ten counties in northwestern Wisconsin. Scouting encourages young people to reach their full potential, improve their communities and our nation, and build strong family values and character. This year’s guest speaker is John Kuhn, Packers legend and two-time Super Bowl Champion who played nine seasons in Green Bay. An All-Pro Fullback and three-time Pro Bowler, Kuhn was a key member of the teams that won Super Bowl XLV and five division titles. He officially retired as a Green Bay Packer in March of 2019. John joined the Packers as a sports analyst for the organization’s digital, broadcast, and game presentation department in 2019. In 2020, Kuhn joined WRNW FM, 97.3 The Game as a new midday on-air personality. Kuhn broadcasts alongside former Wisconsin Badger Brian Butch on the “Nine 2 Noon with Kuhn” each weekday morning.

Each year the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrates the leadership of a deserving individual from the Chippewa Valley. This year we are presenting Dan and Jane Dienger with “The Good Scout Award” to honor their contributions to local Scouting programs and their commitment to organizations throughout the Chippewa Valley. Along with recognizing Dan and Jane Dienger and an appearance by John Kuhn, the evening includes stories of how Scouting makes a difference in the Chippewa Valley and an auction to raise funds to support the Council. A wonderful three-course dinner is provided along with drinks.

