Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Chippewa Valley hosts Junior Youth of the Year celebration

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley celebrated their youths of the year at an event Thursday.

The Junior Youth of the Year gala took place at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

Five Junior Youth of the Year members from clubs in Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Altoona were honored at the event.

The gala fundraiser gives kids a chance to share their stories, all the while bringing awareness to the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“The kids that we’re going to hear from tonight, they went through a pretty rigorous process, they were chosen by a committee at each of the sites, so they are very excited to be here,” said Lauren Evans with the Boys & Girls Club. “We’re so excited to hear their stories and really learn more about how the club has impacted each of them.”

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher was co-emcee for the event.

