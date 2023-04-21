Chi-Hi hosts Special Olympics basketball team in charity game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday night, Chippewa Falls High School hosted the 35th annual charity basketball game between the Chippewa Valley Adult Special Olympics Team, and the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

The game is the first edition since the outbreak of corona virus, and both the Special Olympians and police officers are excited to return to the court.

“It feels great to be doing this again. We can tell that the Special Olympic athletes really miss it,” said Lieutenant of Investigations for CFPD Korry Boos. “I know the officers at the PD missed it as well. It’s just the camaraderie of getting the community out to support them, support us, and support the great tradition we started.”

“It’s just exciting: These athletes--it’s been a great year,” said Special Olympics head coach Greg Misfeldt. “We’re just finishing up our season, but they’ve been looking forward to this all year.”

The Chippewa Valley squad is coming off a state championship year, with Wednesday night a chance to showcase their skills and fundraise through raffles and concessions.

“What’s important is that community turnout,” Boos said. “This is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics in our area, so the more people we can attract to the stands, the more support it garners for them. Ultimately, that’s why we’re here, is for them.”

The theme of tonight’s game was wrestling, highlighted by appearances from Chippewa Valley’s own All-Out Pro Wrestling.

“I know a lot of these athletes really get into the wrestling scene,” Misfeldt said. “You know, it’s something they talk about. They wear that, they wear the shirts, so the fact that this organization came on board this year as a partner to make this event even more special, it’s really pretty neat to see.”

If you ask the wrestlers, thought, they’re more than happy to attend.

“When you start getting into the Special Olympics, the police department, the fire department, with all the hours these guys put in for an event like this, it is my honor, my privilege, and my pleasure to participate in this awesome event,” said All-Out wrestler “Man Pretty.”

By gametime, Coach Misfeldt couldn’t be prouder of the Chippewa Valley’s support.

“The Chippewa Valley, it is a really special place, and it’s events like this, that, that truly show that,” Misfeldt said.

Following a back-and-forth battle, the Special Olympics squad took home the victory in their return to the contest, 57-45 the final.

