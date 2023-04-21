Chippewa Falls PD: Probability of traffic detour due to rising river levels

CHIPPEWA RIVER
CHIPPEWA RIVER(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is probability of a traffic detour in Chippewa Falls due to rising river levels, according to a social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

The social post states, “There is a good probability that we will need to detour traffic from Highway 124 at River St like we did earlier this month due to rising river levels.

Our officers and city workers will monitor the water levels and start the detour as needed.

Obviously, we cannot predict with certainty when or even if the detour will be needed, but the best information right now is that if it is needed it would be started late this afternoon or tomorrow morning. Once it is started, the detour may last for a couple days.

This will create delays for people traveling through town. When the detour is active please plan for extra time or take an alternative route.

As always with high water, stay out of the water for your safety and ours.”

