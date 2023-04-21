Chippewa Valley Regional Airport announces addition of new seasonal destination

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is announcing Sun Country Airlines’ nonstop seasonal service from the Chippewa Valley to Orlando International Airport officially kicks off Friday.

“We’re excited to offer travelers in our region another new nonstop seasonal destination from EAU which is especially attractive when paired with Sun Country Airlines’ low fares,” Airport Director, Charity Zich, said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the nonstop flight and experience the convenience of it for themselves.”

According to a media release from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, travelers interested in making reservations can visit www.suncountry.com or call Sun Country reservations directly at 651-905-2737 for pricing.

The media release states, “This new, nonstop seasonal destination is in addition to four flights per week to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) with connection opportunities within the Sun Country network. The Orlando nonstop flight will continue until August 7, 2023 when seasonal flights to Las Vegas, NV launch. Flights to Fort Myers, FL are expected to resume again next Winter.”

Additional information is available on the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport website HERE.

