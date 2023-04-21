Eau Claire Cleanup to take place Saturday, Chippewa Falls Cleanup postponed

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of volunteers plan to help clean up Eau Claire.

The 15th Annual Amazing Eau Claire cleanup is scheduled to be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry says more than 1,700 volunteers have registered so far to clean up trails, parks and riverbeds around the City. Tasks include picking up litter, sweeping sidewalks freshening up flower beds and more.

In Chippewa Falls, the Earth Day Cleanup scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until April 29, 2023 due to rising river levels.

