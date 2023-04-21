Fort McCoy: You may have compensable claim due to April 12 fire

Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.(WMTV-TV)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a social post via the Fort McCoy Facebook Page, if you sustained property damage of personal injuries as a result of the April 12 fire at Fort McCoy, you may have a compensable claim.

The social post states, “If you sustained property damages or personal injuries as a result of the April 12, 2023, fire at Fort McCoy, you may have a compensable claim.

A potential claimant may file a claim with the Claims Office at Fort McCoy through its standard procedures. For more information, please visit https://home.army.mil/.../all.../installation-legal-office-1.

You may also e-mail usarmy.mccoy.id-readiness.mbx.ilo-claims@army.mil or call 608-388-2165 with questions regarding your claim.”

