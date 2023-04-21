‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle

Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock, Dominique O'Neill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin responded to a unique call this week.

“I have a bobcat in my car,” is what a caller told a dispatcher in Portage County, according to WSAW.

Deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a legitimate call for help Tuesday evening.

A driver told first responders that they didn’t see anything but heard their vehicle strike something. Assuming it was road debris, they got out of their vehicle to take a closer look and ended up seeing a bobcat inside the front bumper.

“You could imagine the shock they were in to find a bobcat in their vehicle,” Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. “My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them. So we called in reinforcements with conservation warden Bryan Lockman.”

The team jumped into action once getting a game plan together and was able to free the cat from the vehicle.

Deputies said they moved the bobcat to the bed of a pickup truck and released it back into the wild where it initially got stuck on the road.

According to Lukas, no one was seriously injured, including the driver and the bobcat.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River identified
Tanner Marion
Menomonie man accused of showing knife, threatening couple in Walmart parking lot
The Norske Nook has been a staple in Osseo since 1973.
50 years of the Norske Nook
Tornado siren
2023 statewide tornado drill postponed until April 21
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
Farmers in the Chippewa Valley practice sustainable farming techniques to protect the...
Farmers lead the way in environmental stewardship
Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff