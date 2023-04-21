LaFarge man arrested in connection to a burglary investigation

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A LaFarge man is arrested in connection to a burglary investigation.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. 37-year-old Kenneth Stroops of LaFarge, was taken into custody by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in the town of Union, rural LaFarge, Wis., in Vernon County. The arrest was made in conjunction with an ongoing burglary investigation in the City of La Crosse. In addition to the arrest made during the joint investigation, stolen property was also recovered in Vernon County.

The media release says Stroops was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center on the suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property and Probation Violation. Formal charges are bring sought through Vernon County District Attorney and/or the La Crosse County District Attorney. The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crimes, you are asked to call Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-TIPS (8477), or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com.

