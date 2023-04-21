Logo unveiled for 2023 Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest celebration

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual tradition is marking the first step of a Chippewa Valley fall festival.

Thursday, the logo was unveiled for the 20th annual Oktoberfest celebration in Chippewa Falls.

Each year, the Oktoberfest Planning Committee selects a logo from numerous submissions by Chippewa Valley community members.

Parameters for the winning selection included the dates for this year’s event, the phrase “20th annual”, the Oktoberfest banner logo, a maple or oak leaf, and a Bavarian checked pattern.

This year’s winner is Bonnie Krahn, who spoke on the inspiration for her design.

“Well, I’ve been to the event before, and I know that the tapping of the golden keg is a very important part of the event,” Krahn said. “It kind of kicks off the whole ceremony of everything and really brings people together for fun, so I thought, what better way to represent the event but to focus on that as a symbol.”

This year’s Oktoberfest will take place on Sept. 15 and 16, and will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

