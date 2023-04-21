Mississippi River continues to rise, flood warning for La Crosse County remains

Riverside Park in La Crosse, WI flooded by rising waters from the Mississippi River
Riverside Park in La Crosse, WI flooded by rising waters from the Mississippi River(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mississippi River is rising fast along riverside park in La Crosse.

The National Weather Service saying the water is up to 14.5 feet as of Friday morning.

“That’s risen over 5 feet in the past week. It’s forcasted to get another foot, foot and a half, higher by this Sunday. From there, there’s a little bit of uncertainty about how high the river gets, but it could get up to 16 feet by the middle of next week and that’s when we expect it to peak,” said Jordan Wendt, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service. “Assuming if we get to a crest of about 16 feet, where I’m standing will likely be under water.”

Wendt said the river has not been that high since 2019.

He cautions people nearby to watch from a safe distance.

“As the water tends to rise, it picks up those trees and debris along the way. Mississippi River water is dark. It’s hard to see those trees and those branches in the water,” said Wendt. “So, an unsuspecting person who ventures into the river, which is not advised, could snag themselves onto one of those branches, find themselves trapped and could drown.”

Across the river, manager of the campground at Pettibone Resort On The River Rory Anderson is concerned about business.

The campground will not open until the water recedes.

“This is the worst I’ve seen it here. I’ve been here for I think 20+ years,” Rory Anderson.

The water keeping the recreational grounds underwater, Anderson hoping the same does not go for profits.

“I hope it doesn’t get to that point. It it gets to 16 feet that’s going to be major. Not just for us but also for the people of La Crosse. We’re just hoping for the best. Hopefully she crests next week. If it goes down fast we should be fine,” said Anderson.

Wendt said it could take two to three weeks for the waters to recede back to normal levels.

Sandbags for La Crosse Residents are available at local hardware stores, sand to fill the bags can be found at the parking lot at the corner of Marco Drive and Hood Street.

