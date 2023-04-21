New state laws generated rise in school book bans, advocacy group says

FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.
FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.(Source: CNN/KPTV/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Book bans are on the rise as the public school year draws to a close, and one report says nearly a third of them are a direct result of new, restrictive state laws.

PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, wrote Thursday that 874 titles were banned in the second half of 2022.

The most bans are in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.

The most targeted books addressed ideas of self-discovery, racism and gender identity.

Some politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismiss the increase as a hoax, but the PEN America CEO argues that constituents are not fooled.

The report also acknowledges that the closing of entire school libraries indicates that the true scale of book censorship could be even worse than it appears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River identified
Tanner Marion
Menomonie man accused of showing knife, threatening couple in Walmart parking lot
The Norske Nook has been a staple in Osseo since 1973.
50 years of the Norske Nook
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances

Latest News

This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city
12-year-old dies in Hartford
12-year-old girl dies following drive-by shooting in Connecticut
Charges against Alec Baldwin are expected to be dropped on Friday.
Alec Baldwin's charges to be dropped in 'Rust' shooting
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Once-a-week nightmare: US mass killings on a record pace
12-year-old dies in Hartford
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting