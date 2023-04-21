No one hurt after stove fire at an apartment in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a stove fire at an apartment in Onalaska.

According to a media release from the City of Onalaska Fire Department, the City of Onalaska Fire Department responded to the Abbey Court Apartments located at 2117 Abbey Road in Onalaska for a sprinkler water flow alarm on April 20 at 10:02 a.m.

The media release says while responding Emergency Dispatch Center said there was an additional smoke alarm from the second-floor hallway and reports of smoke from the doorway of an apartment. First responding crews reported evacuation in progress. Crews entered the building to investigate. It was seen that there was smoke in an apartment and an activated sprinkler head operating.

According to the media release, a fire involving combustible materials on the stove top was found and extinguished. Smoke and fire damage to the structure was limited to the involved apartment with additional water damage to a vacant apartment below. No people were reported to be hurt, however, a dog as well as a cat were rescued and attended to by an off duty Tri-State Paramedic on scene.

The Onalaska Fire Department was also assisted by the Onalaska Police Department and the Red Cross. In all, 18 fire personnel and seven fire apparatus responded.

