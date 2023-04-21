Nutritious and budget-friendly recipe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, registered dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a budget-friendly and nutritious recipes using potatoes.

Tri-Colored Roasted Potatoes with Harissa Sauce

INGREDIENTS

1 lb small red potatoes

1 lb small yellow potatoes

1 lb small purple potatoes

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp black pepper

Harissa Sauce

½ cup mayo or vegan mayo

2-3 tsp Harissa to taste

1 tsp smoked paprika

3-4 Tbsp water to achieve the right consistency

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Wash the potatoes well and dry them. Cut them into ½-inch chunks.

Place the cut potatoes in a large bowl. Add the olive oil, salt, smoked paprika, cumin and black pepper. Toss well until all potatoes are well coated with the oil and spices.

Transfer the potatoes to the lined baking sheet, making sure to also pour on any oil and liquid remaining at the bottom of the bowl. Bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Harissa Sauce

Combine all ingredients except for the water, in a medium bowl. Whisk in the water, one tablespoon at a time, until well incorporated (the sauce should have the consistency of a thin ranch dressing).

To serve, pour the sauce over warm potatoes or serve the sauce on the side.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.