Parking Changes coming to River Prairie area

back up parking
back up parking(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Parking changes are coming to River Prairie area in Altoona.

According to information from the Altoona City Administrator, Mike Golat, Altoona is ending the “back in” parking rule around the River Prairie area. All the striping at River Prairie will need to be removed and repainted in the other direction for this to happen.

Golat says it has been approved and it’s anticipated this is happening early to mid-summer. The reason it is being done is that many people have expressed that they have a very difficult time backing in.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River identified
Tanner Marion
Menomonie man accused of showing knife, threatening couple in Walmart parking lot
The Norske Nook has been a staple in Osseo since 1973.
50 years of the Norske Nook
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances

Latest News

Eau Claire Transit
Eau Claire Transit offering free rides Saturday
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport announces addition of new seasonal destination
DRUG ARREST
Viola man in custody after authorities seize suspected drugs, cash
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/21/23)