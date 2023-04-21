Parking Changes coming to River Prairie area

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Parking changes are coming to River Prairie area in Altoona.

According to information from the Altoona City Administrator, Mike Golat, Altoona is ending the “back in” parking rule around the River Prairie area. All the striping at River Prairie will need to be removed and repainted in the other direction for this to happen.

Golat says it has been approved and it’s anticipated this is happening early to mid-summer. The reason it is being done is that many people have expressed that they have a very difficult time backing in.

