Statewide Tornado drill to take place Friday

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WI (WEAU) - The statewide tornado drill is planned for Friday

It was rescheduled from Thursday and will run at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. The National Weather Service will conduct the NOAA weather radio tests, which will trigger the alerts on any weather radio device that is active and awaiting severe weather warnings.

Everyone is encouraged to take time Friday to review and practice their tornado and severe weather sheltering plans.

