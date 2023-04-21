Viola man in custody after authorities seize suspected drugs, cash

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Viola, Wis. man is in custody after authorities seized suspected drugs and cash in Vernon County.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff is reporting the arrest of 23-year-old Hunter Volden as a result of a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.

The media release says on the morning of April 6, 2023 around 5:25 a.m., a deputy stopped an SUV in the village of Viola for a traffic violation. Volden, identified as a passenger in the vehicle was found to be in violation of the conditions set forth in a $3,000 cash bond stemming from a Nov. 27, 2022 arrest when drugs and cash were seized. On April 6, Volden was arrested and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for felony bail jumping.

According to the media release, during a search authorities found was they suspect to be 15 pounds of raw marijuana, over 300 grams of THC wax, and several grams of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of these drugs exceeds $40,000.

The media release says a bail hearing was held April 6 and a bond was set at $15,000 cash. Volden remains in custody and is due back in Court on May 3. Formal charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney.

