Wintery weather is causing a ‘Loon Fallout’ and putting these birds in danger

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group Inc., or REGI, has been swarmed with calls about injured Loons the past couple of days.

Loons can’t walk, they can only fly and swim. So when they take off from a lake and fly at certain elevations in these wintery conditions, the water begins to freeze to their feathers and weighs them down so much they literally fall out of the sky.

REGI Executive Director Marge Gibson said this crazy phenomenon is what’s called a ‘loon fallout.’ Loons migrate from the Gulf of Mexico and make their way back to the upper Midwest.

“With the atmospheric conditions, it really points to an icing at altitude when they are migrating. Often they develop ice on their wings and bodies and they basically fall when they can’t fly anymore,” said Gibson.

It’s very uncommon. Gibson has seen it only a few times in her 30 years of working at REGI. They’ve received calls from Wausau, Stratford, Rice Lake, and other places in the area. Volunteers have had to rescue the Loons and bring them to REGI.

“We can evaluate whether they’re injured or not, conduct x-rays, and blood work to make sure they’re ok,” added Gibson.

Saving the Loons is paramount to northern Wisconsin. “They’re precious to the Northwoods and a symbol of the Northwoods,” Gibson said.

She noted that people should not take Loons to small ponds because they require at least a quarter-mile of open water to take off safely and if they are unable to fly out they are stuck in that pond forever.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.