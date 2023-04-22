Blugolds Throwers Hunting National Titles

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Track and Field has become a powerhouse in NCAA Division III when it comes to men’s and women’s shotput.

At Indoor NCAA’s this past March, Blugold thrower Catie Fobbe took home the national title in the women’s shotput after finishing as the runner-up at the 2022 Outdoor Championships. Her men’s teammate Yakob Ekoue recorded his highest finish in March as well with a runner-up showing in the men’s shotput.

“I just went into super confident the Nationals,” said Fobbe. “I knew I was capable of winning and took that with me.”

For Ekoue, the runner-up finish has helped add fuel to the fire for the spring outdoor season.

“Hoping I could have won, of course, but getting second place definitely has put more fire under me to go out here and do more,” said Ekoue

The men’s and women’s Blugold squads are gearing up for their home track meet in over a decade at a refurbished Simpson Field at the Dick and Mary Johnson Invitational on April 28.

“I’m excited for it,” said Ekoue. “I mean, I’ve never had a home meet here. I think anyone that’s competing has, even the 5th years. I think they’ve had like a decade or something like that. So yeah, it’s definitely exciting for sure. And hopefully you can get a lot of students to come out here as on support. So I’m looking forward to it.”

As they turn their eyes towards the end of the season and Outdoor NCAA’s on May 25-27, the two superstar throwers know they will be counted upon to deliver for their teams

“Every year we’ve had a great throwing squad,” said Fobbe. “We’ve always had someone in the running for a national championship, at least somewhere in the throws. So just striving to like be them and, you know, be that next person that the younger generation looks to. It’s kind of been my goal.”

Those high expectations come with big goals for both Fobbe and Ekoue.

“My goal was to win both indoor and outdoor, and that’s kind of the only reason I did come back was to win,” said the 5th yearv Fobbe. “So we got one of those done and now we just got to complete the second one.”

“My goals are to win multiple national championships,” said Ekoue “So it’s like I want to get it done now. I’d like one at least, so I can also have that extra year and give towards that.”

As for their respective teams, the men have a repeat NCAA Outdoor Team Title in their sights.

“We still are the defending champs outdoors, so we like to defend that as well,” said Ekoue.

The women’s squad still has more room to grow, but a big finish for them is not out of the realm of possibility. Fobbe claims the team just needs to gain confidence in itself.

“Let everybody know that they’re capable of doing that,” said Fobbe. “And if they think that, then sky’s the limit for us.”

And with these two stars to lead the team, it will be hard to bet against them.

