Chilly weather carries through the weekend with intermittent precipitation in store

While we are well into the spring season, today’s weather felt more like late fall or early winter as a large storm system remained stalled to our north. This generated rounds of scattered rain, snow, and sleet across Western Wisconsin with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s and 40s. Cloud cover will continue to dominate tonight with a few snow showers not being ruled out as temperatures cool to around freezing. Unseasonably cold air will unfortunately stick around through this weekend as an upper trough takes hold over the region. This will promote cooler Canadian air working down from the north, with our jet stream positioned well to the south. Much like today, we’ll see intermittent rain, snow, and sleet tomorrow with cloudy skies and temperatures struggling to reach the low 40s. Breezy winds are also expected from the northwest at 10-15 mph, giving way to wind chill values in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. As for the on-going flooding issues on the Chippewa River, the water is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage at 777 feet in Eau Claire tomorrow afternoon, putting us just shy of the record crest at 781 feet. If you come across flooded roadways, turn around and find an alternate route.

Low pressure moves out with lingering rain, snow, and sleet on the backside Saturday (WEAU)

Quieter weather returns on Sunday with a few more peeks of sunshine possible as surface high pressure moves in from the west. With the trough still overhead, it will be hard to warm up much as temperatures are expected to stay well below average in the mid and upper 40s. An overall quiet pattern looks to evolve through much of next week as our upper-level flow becomes split. Meanwhile, the trough that will be keeping us rather chilly will slowly depart to the east, allowing moderation in temperatures as highs look to climb back into the 50s. By the latter half of next week, it appears that we’ll finally be back around our seasonable averages in the upper 50s and low 60s. Our next chance for showers may arrive on Friday when a clipper-type system drops down from the northwest. Many details remain uncertain this far out, so we’ll continue to watch things over the next few days.

