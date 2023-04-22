The community comes together for the 15th annual Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Break out the brooms, grabbers and bags. It is time for the 15th annual Amazing Eau Claire clean up.

It’s an event that helps keep the city beautiful and Julie Booth with the Eau Claire Park, Recreation Forestry Department said the turn out for this years clean up shows how much the community truly cares about this city.

“We have everything to individual families to businesses, the university students, many non-profit groups are just wanting to come out because we are so proud of our city,” said Booth.

She said most of the 1,700 volunteers that pre-registered for the clean up were spread out around the city.

One section included the community garden on Forest Street.

“We are here helping the community. We are cleaning up trash for Earth Day. So, we are now focusing on getting crab grass out of the garden because it is invasive and affects the things that are growing,” said Brandi Wanish, a volunteer who led her group of five coworkers through the cleaning up process at the garden.

Volunteers were also found along Water Street and the Chippewa River State Trail.

“We’ve seen people do it the last few years and just got real excited about trying to help our community. Pick up some trash here along the Chippewa Trail. There’s all sorts of stuff which is fun to see what’s in here. But, it’s good to get it all cleaned up,” Justin Hertz, who also came out with a couple of his coworkers to help clean up the city.

Booth said not only does this help the community, but her department as well.

“We have a small number of staff that are in out parks division. And so, when individuals and groups come out to help us, it makes our job be more efficient,” said Booth.

The Volunteers could not agree more.

“I think that Eau Claire is a wonderful place and it takes us all to keep it up to be a wonderful place. I think giving back to the community is a great thing that everyone should find time to do,” said Wanish.

With the Chippewa River expected to leave debris behind once it recedes, Booth said there will be another opportunity to help clean up the city for those interested who could not make it out for the Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up.

