Community members dropped of medications for National Drug Take Back Day

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It is National Drug Take Back Day and here in the Chippewa Valley community members were able to go to safe spots to drop of some medications.

The drugs accepted ranged from over the counter to prescription and even liquid medications.

Anyone was able to drive up and hand in medications they were no longer using at locations in Altoona, Fall Creek and Eau Claire at the Marshfield Clinic Medical Center.

A representative with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the state does a good job with keeping medications out of the wrong hands.

“In Wisconsin we typically collect the most medication across the United States. We have over the last several years. We’re excited to see how our numbers this year compare to the rest of the United States,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil.

She added there are 12 locations in Eau Claire County to drop off medications year round.

“So there’s a lot of locations within Eau Claire County. We have one in the Eau Claire Government Center. One where we are here at Marshfield Clinic. You can go to Hyvee, the grocery stores, CVS, Walgreens, Mayo Clinic Health System,” said Dillivan-Pospisil.

She said over 34,000 pounds of medications were collected through these events in the last decade.

