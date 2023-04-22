Voluntary evacuations for flooding in La Crosse County

(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Flood waters are continuing to rise on French Island in the Town of Campbell.

According to Lee Donahue, a Supervisor in the Town of Campbell, voluntary evacuations are happening from residents in low-lying areas. Individuals who are evacuating are asked to use the County 211 information hotline to report the evacuation and get information about local resources.

Donahue said non-locals are asked to avoid traveling to French Island as the traffic could inhibit the ability to help residents in need, including assistance from Xcel Energy. Bainbridge Road and Sperbeck Road are also closed for the weekend.

